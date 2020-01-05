The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Nasrallah: Trump has started a new type of war in the region

“The enemy's highest punishment against us is to kill us, but our highest desire is to be martyrs – so we cannot be defeated,” the Hezbollah leader said.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 5, 2020 16:41
Nasrallah and Trump (photo credit: REUTERS)
Nasrallah and Trump
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah warned Sunday that the assassination of IRGC-Quds Force Commander Qassem Solemani marked a new era in the Middle East and that the response will be “just punishment” for the crime.
“The date of Soleimani's assassination is an inflection point in the history of the region, not just for Iran or Iraq,” Nasrallah said. “Soleimani's assassination isn't an isolated incident. This is the start of a new US war in the region.”
“Qassem Soleimani was the glue that held the Resistance Axis together, and so they decided to kill him, and to kill him openly,” Nasrallah said. “Our confrontation has already begun, from the night of the assassination.”
The memorial service, which took place in the southern suburbs of Beirut, was attended by several thousand people mourning the death of Solemani and deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
The responsibility for Solemani’s assassination “is obvious,” Nasrallah said, pointing to Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who will “see the response of the Iranian people” to the attack.
“In terms of response, we have to consider just punishment. In terms of this crime, the one who committed it is known, and must be punished,” he warned.
The Americans took out Solemani “so brazenly and openly” so that his death would have a psychological impact on his supporters and members of the Iranian proxy groups, Nasrallah claimed, adding that the targeted assassination was also carried out because of the failures of previous attempts against the Iranian commander including the October attempt in Kerman.
Nasrallah said that in addition to the failed attempts on Solemani’s life, the failure of Trump’s foreign policy and the upcoming American elections also pushed the President to order the strike.
“Looking back at his three years, he had nothing but failure to show to the American people,” Nasrallah said, explaining that Washington then considered what move they could take to reserve the situation.
And while Trump’s main focus was on bringing down the regime in Iran, he also failed in Syria - “which culminated in his betrayal of his allies”- as well as in Lebanon, Yemen and Afghanistan.
When he also failed in Iraq, “Americans then unleashed their terrorist organizations throughout Iraq. US commanders stood behind suicide bombers that targeted Iraqis of all religious stripes.”
“But this wasn't war with Iran. Trump knows war with Iran would be difficult and dangerous. So, what could they do that wouldn't lead to war with Iran? They settled on killing Qassem Soleimani, a central figure in the Resistance Axis.”
“Trump recognizes no international law or standards,” he said.
According to him, Solemani’s death concerns not only Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan but every country.
“There is a responsibility on the shoulders of the axis of resistance to retaliate,” he warned.
But according to Nasrallah, “Soleimani got what he sought on that night: Martyrdom. This was his wish since he was a young man, when he first fought on the frontlines in Iran. Nasrallah said, adding that the desire to of the two to “attain martyrdom only increased with their age.”
According to him, Solemani visited him in Beirut on New Years and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis came two months earlier. During Soleimani’s visit, Nasrallah said that he warned him that “something was afoot” and while Israel considered Soleimani to be the most dangerous individual to the State’s existence, “it didn’t dare” to kill him.
“Israel could have killed him in Syria, because he moved about openly, but it didn't dare to kill him. Israel resorted to the Americans.”
The martyrdom of Soleimani and Muhandis will only drive the group forward, Nasrallah said adding that the “Resistance must coordinate and become closer, to strengthen itself and capabilities, because the region is heading toward a new phase.”
But, Nasrallah said, “desire for martyrdom flips the balance of power between us and the enemy. The enemy's highest punishment against us is to kill us, but our highest desire is to be martyrs. So, we cannot be defeated. When we are victorious, we are victorious. When we are martyred, we also triumph.”


