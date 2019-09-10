Nasrallah: The IDF is a Hollywood Army

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally marking the anniversary of the defeat of militants near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in al-Ain village, Lebanon August 25, 2019. . (photo credit: REUTERS)

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah called the IDF a “Hollywood Army” in a speech on Tuesday and challenged Israel’s military to perform more Hollywood shows.



“You are a Hollywood Army and we learned a lesson from the show you performed,” Nasrallah said in a speech to mark the Muslim holiday of Ashura. “In future responses, instead of hitting one vehicle, we will hit more, and instead of hitting one target, we will hit more... let's see how many Hollywood shows you can perform.”

Nasrallah made the comments as tensions remain high between Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group and referred to the IDF’s diversion after the group fired Kornet anti-tank missiles towards an IDF vehicle in northern Israel, where Israel’s military pretended that there were casualties in the attack.“Lebanon respects [UN Security Council Resolution] 1701 and Hezbollah is part of the government that respects this resolution, but if Israel attacks, there will be no redlines at all,” he warned.Nasrallah also warned that Israel would cease to exist if there were to be any war on Iran.“Any war on Iran will ignite the region and destroy countries and people," he said. "It will be a war against the entire axis of resistance. We will not be neutral in the battle between right and wrong. This war will be the end of Israel and the American hegemony and presence in the region."On Monday night, Nasrallah said that the group and its allies, including Iran, were in the middle of a "major campaign.""We are in the midst of a major campaign, [and] the United States and Israel are trying to outflank us," he said. "The leader of this camp is [Iranian Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei and its center is Iran. Tonight and tomorrow, we will tell [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [US President Donald] Trump that we are a people not affected by blockades, sanctions, poverty and hunger."Palestine, he said on Tuesday, was “the central cause” of the group and he stressed that while their “eternal commitment to Palestine’s cause has costs us a lot, it is our commitment.”

