Nasrallah: 'Zionists do not trust their army, but we trust ours'

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah 370.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban)
After a long period of silence, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened Israel on Saturday as part of the terrorist organization's "Martyrs Remembrance Day," saying that the group was prepared for a confrontation with Israel.
Nasrallah referred to a report by IDF Ombudsman Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yitzhak Brick, who expressed doubts about the IDF's ability to wage a war. Nasrallah said these are signs of Israeli weakness.
Nasrallah began his remarks by referring to the Hezbollah's growing strength. Nasrallah claimed that the power Hezbollah had today is more than it had 20 years ago. "There are talks within the Israeli enemy army that they do not have the ability to enter a new war, especially on the ground," Nasrallah said. "The Zionists do not trust their army but we trust ours, which is capable of conquering southern Lebanon."
"The Warsaw conference was intended to mobilize forces to fight against Iran. Netanyahu was wrong when he said this," Nasrallah said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was making a misleading statement. Instead, Nasrallah claimed the conference was about the Palestinian people, not Iran. "Therefore our Arab and Islamic countries should be reminded of the need to fight against normalization," Nasrallah said.
Nasrallah also attacked US President Donald Trump for his recent statements about the Hezbollah’s involvement in Venezuela and the US’s role in the elimination of Da'ash. "There is great hypocrisy in the elimination of Da'ash and the big hype - There is no basis to US claims that we have links in Venezuela or anywhere in South America. " This report was translated by Yvette J. Deane.
