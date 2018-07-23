Nasrallah the grandfather: Rare picture shows Hezbollah leader with family

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks to supporters on a screen.
Hezbollah affiliated Al-Manar TV on Monday published a rare picture of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah's personal life.
The black and white picture, which shows Nasrallah affectionately holding one of his grandchildren, humanizes the terrorist leader-in-hiding for his followers and shows him in a different light.
Since the Second Lebanon War in 2006, Nasrallah has spent most of his time in bunkers
out of fear for his life. Since then he only appeared in speeches broadcast from his hiding place.
In an interview with an Iranian TV station in March 2017, the Hezbollah leader revealed the strict security arrangements which his family had been living under and other personal details about his life.
"Security is a very important issue and we can not be complacent about it," Nasrallah said then. "I do not have direct access to the Internet, but I always know what is happening."
When the interviewer in 2017 told him that he had change to a different car four times just to get to Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader responded that this was normal and that some people even have to change cars five or six times before they are able to get to him, Walla! reported.
In the 2017 interview the Hezbollah leader also revealed his passion for sports, specifically football, and that he had only been able to walk on a treadmill while in hiding.
"I have little time left for sports, but with the help of Allah I will return to it soon," he said.