Nasrallah's son criticized for wearing US-made shirt despite boycott

Jawad responded to the allegations by confessing to owning another US-brand product, saying "I don't buy American products, even my iPhone I plan to sell."

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 05:52
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Jawad Nasrallah, son of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah, has come under fire recently after photos surfaced on social media of him wearing shirts made by American retail brand Timberland, despite his father's very vocal boycott of US-made products, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.
According to the report, Jawad responded to the allegations by confessing to owning another US-brand product, saying "All those who wrote against me - I don't attack back. I don't buy American products, even my iPhone I plan to sell." 
As of the writing of this article, Jawad Nasrallah's twitter profile is suspended.
In a speech on Monday, the leader of the terrorist group called for forming a “united resistance front” against the US across the globe and urged an economic boycott against American products as a “new weapon” of confrontation by the group, since America’s “point of weakness is its economy.”
He continued at length to point out the importance of the boycott for Hezbollah's fight against the US, likening it to the importance that Israel places on the loss of human lives. 
“The Israeli enemy has a major weakness, which is human losses,” he was quoted by al-Manar as saying. “Similarly, the Americans have their economic and financial situation as a point of fragility. Hezbollah hit the Israeli enemy at its weakness. So, likewise, we can concentrate on the US economic interests.”
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this article.


