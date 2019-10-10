Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nearly one-third of Iranian youth are not working or studying - report

Iran's economy has been challenged since the establishment of the Islamic republic in the 1980s. Recent sanctions placed upon the country have exasperated the problem.

By OMRI RON
October 10, 2019 04:15
1 minute read.
Nearly one-third of Iranian youth are not working or studying - report

Iranian youth use their mobile phones as they walk at a park in Tehran. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Roughly 30% of Iranians between the ages of 15 and 24 are not working or studying, according to a report by the country's Labor Ministry. 

Radio Farda reported that these statistics are based on the statistical model called NEET (not in education, employment or training), which is used as a socio-economic measurement in developed countries.

Iran's economy has been challenged since the establishment of the Islamic republic in the 1980s. Recent sanctions placed upon the country have exasperated the problem. In 2017 and 2018, many large protests - attended by a number of young people - demanded change, including an end to corruption and more opportunities for work. But little came of the protests.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has not looked for change. Most recently, he said Iran will not agree to bilateral negotiations with the United States until all sanctions are lifted.  He also threatened to further cut commitments to the crumbling nuclear deal called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We’ve said it before time and again, and we say it again: we have no intention to hold bilateral talks with the United States,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Iran’s Mehr News Agency during a parliament session in Tehran. “We never did and never will. This has been the case in the past year and a half, and even in previous years. There have been calls for talks, but we never responded to them. When we talk about negotiations, we only mean it under the situation where all sanctions have been lifted – that is, the situation we previously had under the JCPOA. Our stance is clear.” 

He said were Washington to lift all sanctions it imposed on Tehran after it unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, then there could be multilateral talks with the remaining signatories, the UK, France, Germany, China and Russia.


Related Content

AN ISIS fighter uses his phone to lm a military parade in Syria’s northern Raqqa province in 2014
October 10, 2019
Trump: We took the ISIS ‘Beatles’ out of Syria

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings