Netanyahu is not behind Trump’s decision not to attack Iran – Report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking over the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump, after the latter called for US recognition of Israeli soverignty over the Golan Heights, March 21, 2019.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not the reason US President Donald Trump did not launch an attack on Iran when the Islamic Republic shot down a US drone, an unnamed Israeli official told the Jerusalem Post on Friday evening.
A Lebanese news report claimed that, while speaking with Trump. Netanyahu argued that Iranian casualties will lead to a harsh counter-strike from Tehran. .
Allegedly, Netanyahu argued that "Iran does not respond to Israeli attacks in Syria as long as there are no casualties, and when there are fatalities, Iran attacks the Golan Heights," the Lebanese report claimed.
The Israeli official said that "this report is false. This alleged conversation never took place."
