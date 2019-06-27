Netanyahu seeks joint U.S., Russia, Iran exit plan from Syria

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel wants an agreement on an Iranian exit plan from Syria, now that there is a common understanding between the Jewish State, Israel and Russia on that end goal, Netanyahu said on Thursday night.



“I am looking for a zone of agreement in Syria, because all of us agree on the end goal of getting Iran out of Syria, it is an important starting point,” Netanyahu said.

He spoke during an important week in Israel with regard to the country’s security, in which a trilateral meeting was held between the Israeli, Russian and American national security advisors. Representatives of the three countries gathered in Jerusalem in advance of a meeting this weekend between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. It is expected that security in the Middle East and Iran will be among their conversation topics.At a forum held by the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, Netanyahu spoke with the paper’s editor Boaz Bismoth about the meeting.The very fact that it occurred, he said, “is one hell of a change” in Israeli diplomatic relation.“Israel sat and talked with the US and Russia about how to get Iran out of Syria” Netanyahu said.“We will not let Iran entrench itself militarily in Syria,” Netanyahu said.He explained that Israel had an important role to play in Middle East security, adding that if Israel was not here the region would collapse.The fact that Israel here ensures that the region remains pro-Western, pro-American and secure from radical Islamic forces, Netanyahu said.The prime minister explained that one of the most significant acts Trump has taken is to end the US participation in the 2015 Iran deal.“I will not allow Iran to get nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



