Netanyahu to Macron: IDF won't let enemies be armed with deadly weapons

Time magazine featured Benjamin Netanyahu on its cover in July, as he became the country’s longest-serving prime minister. (photo credit: COURTESY TIME MAGAZINE)

Israel plans to prevent its enemies from arming themselves with deadly weapons and will continue to defend itself against any attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.



The two men spoke by phone in the aftermath of an Israeli drone attack last Saturday on a Beirut factory with links to Hezbollah and Iran that produced precision missiles.

The sponsors of such armament and aggressive behavior will not be immune, Netanyahu said. He commented on French efforts to initiative a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at last weekend's G-7.He added that it would be bad timing to hold talks with Tehran, just at the time when Iran was intensifying its regional aggression

