Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu to Macron: IDF won't let enemies be armed with deadly weapons

He added that it would be bad timing to hold talks with Tehran, just at the time when Iran was intensifying its regional aggression

By
August 30, 2019 16:13
Netanyahu to Macron: IDF won't let enemies be armed with deadly weapons

Time magazine featured Benjamin Netanyahu on its cover in July, as he became the country’s longest-serving prime minister. (photo credit: COURTESY TIME MAGAZINE)

Israel plans to prevent its enemies from arming themselves with deadly weapons and will continue to defend itself against any attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

The two men spoke by phone in the aftermath of an Israeli drone attack last Saturday on a Beirut factory with links to Hezbollah and Iran that produced precision missiles.

The sponsors of such armament and aggressive behavior will not be immune, Netanyahu said. He commented on French efforts to initiative a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at last weekend's G-7.

He added that it would be bad timing to hold talks with Tehran, just at the time when Iran was intensifying its regional aggression


Related Content

A Palestinian woman stands outside a closed school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency
August 30, 2019
What will happen to Palestinian children if UNRWA schools don’t open?

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings