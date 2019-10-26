Opponents huddle around soccer player as she fixes hijab

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The game was picked up on ESPN's twitter after being shared by the Jordan football league.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 26, 2019 03:57
Football / soccer ball. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 During a soccer match in Jordan the opposing team rallied around another female player after her headscarf came undone during the game. 

When the player was struggling to put her hijab back on, the opposite team gathered around her - halting the game - and sheltered her from the crowd until she was able to put the hijab back on. 

The game was picked up on ESPN's twitter after being shared by the Jordan football league.



"Bigger than sports. When a soccer player's hijab started falling off to reveal her hair, her opponents gathered around to provide cover while she fixed it," the tweet read. 

The game happened during a 2018 Jordan Football Association Final Women's League game in Amman but the footage of the game wasn't shared until earlier this month on social media. 

You can see the player kneel down to fix her hijab during the game after another player accidentally brushes her head. Five members from the Shabab al-Ordon Club then walk up to her, form a circle around her and give her privacy to adjust her headpiece before they resume the game. 

While some Muslim women cover their hair, not all Muslim women do. The bare-headed players indeed displayed sisterhood towards their more conservative opponent, in the true spirit of camaraderie.



