The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian Authority depicts Santa as a victim, a fighter and Trump

For years during the Christmas season, the Palestinian Authority has used images of Santa Claus to further its agenda.

By RACHEL WOLF  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 16:59
A Palestinian Authority cartoon in which Donald Trump is in a Santa Claus suit giving the Dome of the Rock and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to Israel (photo credit: PALESTINIAN MEDIA WATCH)
A Palestinian Authority cartoon in which Donald Trump is in a Santa Claus suit giving the Dome of the Rock and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to Israel
(photo credit: PALESTINIAN MEDIA WATCH)
Around the Christmas season, the Palestinian Authority uses images of Santa Claus in anti-Israel imagery. In the PA's propaganda Saint Nick has been murdered by and in fights with Israeli soldiers, stopped from helping Palestinians and came in the form of US President Donald Trump giving Israelis and Palestinians alike sinister gifts, according to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).
As a victim of Israeli violence, Santa has been depicted as being held at gunpoint at a checkpoint, search with his hands against the security barrier and shot by an Israeli soldier.
On December 28, 2016, the PA published a two-part cartoon in connection with the "knife intifada," during which Palestinians murdered 44 people, PMW reported. "The PA simultaneously celebrated and honored the terrorist murderers, yet created the libel that those terrorists killed during their attacks were actually innocent civilians murdered by Israel, and the knives found at the scenes of the attacks were planted there by Israel," PMW wrote in the report.
In the cartoons, Santa is first seen grinning at a checkpoint as one Israeli soldier holds him at gunpoint and a second one attempts to plant a knife on Santa to create the false narrative of a stabbing attack. In the second part, an Israeli soldier shoots Santa, killing him, and, according to PMW is seen saying "He tried to carry out a stabbing operation."
Almost one year later, on December 22, 2017, Fatah tweeted a cartoon of Israeli soldiers searching Santa and his sack of toys while Santa's hands are outstretched on the security barrier. The text along with the image reads, "Invitation. The Bethlehem district committee for coordinating the factions, the popular committees, the civil society institutions, and the civilian institutions invite you to participate on Saturday [Dec. 23, 2017] in a Christmas procession towards Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Palestine, at 1:00 p.m. at Nisan Square. Jerusalem will remain the eternal capital of Palestine," according to PMW.
In the cartoons depicting Santa as a victim, he is not always directly impacted, rather he is frustrated at his inability to help Palestinian victims. In one cartoon, Santa stands on a roof with his hand over his face as an Israeli soldier shoots an M-16 and throws grenades down a chimney. According to PMW, the headline reads, "The occupation's presents on Christmas Eve."
Additionally, the PA depicted scenes of Santa being separated from a Palestinian child in prison and an Israeli soldier dragging a child away from Santa as the two reach for each other.
The PA not only depicts Santa as a victim, but also as a perpetrator of violence. In a 2017 cartoon circulated on Fatah's Twitter, Santa empties a sack of rocks on an Israeli soldier while a woman next to him, wearing a Palestinian flag dress holds her hands in the "V" for "Victory" sign as the two smile at each other, PMW reported.
Another 2017 cartoon depicts Santa in a different light, this time he is against the Palestinian cause.
In response to Trump decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing it as Israel's capital, the PA produced a cartoon that depicts Trump presenting Israel with a sack full of the Dome of the Rock and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Israel is represented in the form of a soldier with an Israeli flag on his helmet.


Tags Palestinian Authority Donald Trump Palestinian Media Watch Santa Claus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life at the Dead Sea By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gilad Sharon Coming home By GILAD SHARON
Marc Schneier Muslims are inveterately hostile to Jews: False narrative By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by