Palestinian NGOs refuse EU funds after being told not to fund terror

Over a hundred of Palestinian civil society organizations refused to request European Union funds after the body insisted that the money not go to terrorist organizations, the Algemeiner reported.According to Shawan Jabarin, director of the BDS organization Al-Haq, the 100-plus NGOs "demanded to include conditions stipulating that we do not have to recognize the criteria listed regarding terrorist groups." According to the Strategic Affairs Ministry, the NGOs insisted that the terrorist organizations are simply political parties, Jewish News Syndicate reported.The organizations sent a letter of protest to a meeting between Jabarin, Palestinian National Initiative secretary-general Mustafa Barghouti and EU representatives in the PA.Over the past year, the Strategic Affairs Ministry and NGO Monitor have been exposing the ties between the civil society organizations and Palestinian terrorist groups, such as the PFLP and Hamas.According to the ministry's report entitled "Terrorists in Suits," the NGOs act as a medium for funds for the terrorist groups, which allows them to raise money through legitimate entities, such as the EU.