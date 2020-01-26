The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian factions call ‘day of rage’ on day of Trump peace plan

Palestinians often mark “days of rage” by initiating clashes with IDF soldiers in the West Bank and Israeli policemen in east Jerusalem.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 26, 2020 17:24
MEDICS EVACUATE MK Osama Sa’adi (Joint List) during a clash between riot police and Arab citizens in Umm al-Hiran (photo credit: REUTERS)
MEDICS EVACUATE MK Osama Sa’adi (Joint List) during a clash between riot police and Arab citizens in Umm al-Hiran
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian factions on Sunday called for a “day of rage” on the same day US President Donald Trump releases his long-awaited plan for Mideast peace. Parts of the plan are expected to be publicized during separate meetings in Washington this week between Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.
Palestinians often mark “days of rage” by initiating clashes with IDF soldiers in the West Bank and Israeli policemen in east Jerusalem.
The latest call for a “day of rage” came as the Palestinian Authority continued to threaten that Trump’s upcoming plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century,” would ignite mass protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
PA officials have also hinted that the Palestinian leadership may renounce all signed agreements with Israel and halt security coordination between the Palestinians and Israel in the West Bank.
The factions, in a statement signed by The National and Islamic Forces in Ramallah and Al-Bireh, called on Palestinians to consider the day the peace plan is announced as a “day of popular rage” against the “deal of shame.” The group urged Palestinians to unanimously state their rejection of Trump’s plan.
The group called on Palestinians to express their anger towards the US administration by removing all street signs concerning US funding for various Palestinian projects. It also called for boycotting US goods the same way Palestinians have been boycotting settlement products.
Meanwhile, PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh again said that the Palestinians would not allow Trump’s plan to pass.
“The Palestinian leadership, with the support of our people, will fail attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause,” he said. The Palestinian leadership, he added, will hold a series of meetings to announce its categorical rejection of any concessions, especially regarding Jerusalem.
Abu Rudaineh warned that Trump’s plan would aggravate tensions and create turmoil in the region. He further warned any Palestinian or Arab parties from dealing with the Trump plan which, he charged, ignores the rights of the Palestinians.
A PA official said on Sunday that several PLO and Fatah members have already appealed to President Mahmoud Abbas to consider revoking all agreements signed with Israel in response to the release of Trump’s plan.
“This issue will be discussed at the first meeting of the Palestinian leadership in the coming days,” the official said. Another issue that would be discussed by the leaders in Ramallah, he said, is the possibility of dismantling the PA and inviting Israel and the international community to assume their responsibilities towards the Palestinian population.
“At this stage, this option seems unrealistic,” another PA official told The Jerusalem Post. “Frankly, I don’t believe we have too many options. We’re concerned that we might lose control of the situation on the ground if the people rise against the US and Israeli measures.”


Tags Palestinian Authority Peace Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our miss within the 'Deal of the Century' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Shuki Friedman Rabbis in politics – a disaster for both By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by