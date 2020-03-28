The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian officials deny rumors about Abbas’s health

Palestinian officials on Saturday denied that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 28, 2020 19:43
PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo on January 31 (photo credit: REUTERS)
PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo on January 31
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian officials on Saturday denied that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.
The officials said the 84-year-old Abbas was in good health and closely following developments surrounding the pandemic.
According to the officials, the president has been in self-isolation for the past two weeks after coming in contact with people suspected of being infected with the COVID-19 disease. One of Abbas’s top aides has been placed in quarantine after he returned from abroad and showed symptoms of the disease, the officials added.
One official pointed out that Abbas was holding intensive consultations over the phone with several Palestinian officials regarding the PA government’s measures to combat the virus.
“President Abbas is closely following developments of the health situation and plans to combat the spread of coronavirus with the relevant parties,” said Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Palestinian General Authority of civil Affairs and member of the Fatah central Committee. “He is in good health and all the rumors are untrue.”
Sheikh claimed that a “fifth column and yellow journalism” are behind the rumors in order to “undermine our internal front at this critical stage.”
PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat also reacted to the rumors. Abbas, Erekat said, “is following up events related to coronavirus and other developments.”
Erekat dismissed as “untrue” rumors that Abbas had been admitted to hospital for treatment. “Abbas’s health is excellent and all the rumors are lies designed to create confusion,” Erekat said.
According to the rumors, Abbas was rushed to the Istishari Arab Hospital in Ramallah early Saturday morning.
Some rumors claimed Abbas was in “serious condition,” while others said he left the hospital after undergoing routine checkups.
On Friday, Abbas sent a message to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishing him a speedy recovery after the latter announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus, according to the PA’s official news agency Wafa.
The agency said Abbas on Friday received a phone call from Tunisian President Kais Saied, who offered his country’s assistance to the Palestinians in fighting the virus.
Earlier, PA government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem announced that six new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the PA-controlled territories, bringing the total number of infected Palestinians to 97. 
Milhem said that four of the cases were discovered in the Bethlehem area, while two others were confirmed in the villages of Hizma and al-Qibya, south of Ramallah. Eighteen Palestinians have recovered from the disease, he added.
 


Tags Mahmoud Abbas plo Palestine Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Good job, Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Peter Lerner What we have here is a failure to communicate By PETER LERNER
My Word: Crowning the butterfly effect By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert I am so proud of you, Lucy Aharish By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
4 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by