Palestinians 3rd angriest people, 4th least rested- survey

Palestinians are the third angriest people in the world and are ranked as the fourth least rested people in the world, according to the 2019 Gallup Global Emotions Report.



The Gallup poll asked more than 151,000 people in over 140 countries five questions concerning positive and negative experiences respectively, to determine their overall Positive and Negative Experience Indexes.

On a global level, the Negative Experience Index, which is based on the frequency of five different negative experiences, was at a record high in 2018. On the other hand, the Positive Experience Index, which is based on the frequency of five different positive experiences, rose after a downward trend began in 2016.Concerning positive sentiments, Gallup asked respondents if they felt well-rested, were treated with respect, smiled or laughed a lot, learned or did something interesting, and experienced enjoyment the day before the interview.Concerning negative sentiments, Gallup asked respondents if they experienced a lot of physical pain, worry, sadness, stress or anger the day before the interview.43% of Palestinian respondents reported feeling angry, while 50% reported that they did not feel well-rested.In response to questions about other negative encounters, 45% of Palestinian respondents reported experiencing physical pain and 51% felt stressed. On the bright side, 64% of Palestinians reported smiling or laughing and 90% felt respected.In comparison, only 24% of Israeli respondents reported feeling angry and 61% reported feeling well-rested. Only 28% reported experiencing physical pain and 38% reported feeling stressed. Israelis, in general, reported smiling or laughing at about the same level as Palestinians, with 68% of Israelis reporting they had smiled or laughed.Israeli respondents reported that they felt less respected than Palestinians did, with 83% of Israelis saying they felt respected.49% of Israelis said that they had learned something new or done something interesting, while only 36% of Palestinians said the same. Globally, less than half of respondents (49%) reported learning something new or doing something interesting.The countries with the highest Negative Experiences Indexes were Chad, Niger and Sierra Leone. The Palestinian Territories ranked in with the 9th highest Negative Experience Index.

