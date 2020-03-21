Pilot from Iran's 'terror' Mahan Air dies from coronavirus

BERLIN — A pilot for the Iranian regime-owned Mahan Air died from the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media.Iranian reports say that the pilot, Asghar Loran, serviced the route between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China—two of the leading hotspots for the outbreak of the deadly virus. The Saudi Gazette wrote on Thursday that “ Mahan Air has been accused of smuggling weapons to Iran’s proxies in the region on behalf of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC [Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps].”“Mahan Air has also been accused of being behind the coronavirus crisis in Iran, as it continued its flights to several Chinese cities throughout February despite an official ban on flights to China on January 31," the paper added.In 2018, the American ambassador to Germany and current acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, convinced Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to take bar Mahan Air service to German cities."Here in Germany, I have asked the German government to support our efforts to stop an airline called Mahan Air from utilizing German airspace and airports,” Grenell had said during a meeting with senior delegation from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the Jerusalem Post reported in June.“We know that Mahan Air has been used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a mode of transport for weapons, resources and fighters, so we’re asking our allies to help us put a stop to it.”After Grenell’s warnings, Merkel stopped Mahan Air flights from entering the federal republic.The United States imposed sanctions on Mahan Air in 2011. The Obama administration said Mahan Air provides financial and material support to the IRGC. The Trump administration designated the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization.US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said after the German move to bar Mahan Air flights that the "US Treasury appreciates the important decision by Germany to deny Mahan Air's landing rights. Mahan routinely flies IRGC-QF and weapons to Syria, is subject to our terrorism secondary sanctions, and should be denied access around the world."The Post reported on Wednesday that the German government continues to allow IranAir to land flights in the federal republic. The US has sanctioned IranAir for terror-related activities. The US Department of Treasury sanctioned IranAir in 2011 for “providing material support and services to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps” and Defense Ministry and Armed Forces Logistics.