Pro-Soleimani posters appear across Italy honoring slain General

The posters in honor of slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani were placed by the European Solidarity Front for Syria.

By CARMEL MADADSHAHI  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 23:44
A poster of Soleimani outside Rome (photo credit: TWITTER VIA @PRESSTV)
A poster of Soleimani outside Rome
(photo credit: TWITTER VIA @PRESSTV)
Hundreds of posters were hung across many Italian cities on Tuesday and Wednesday in a campaign to honor slain Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by US forces in January.
The posters read "In honor of Qassem Soleimani," and featured a photo of the general, with the text: "There is another paradise. That is the battle scene. The battlefield of your homeland."
The logos on the posters gave credit to the European Solidarity Front for Syria (ESFS), founded in 2013, whose mission statement states that the organisation is “open to all those who love Syria, who support President Assad's reasons and sympathize with the Syrian nation and its army.”
According to a Facebook post on the group's page, the poster campaign "aims to honor the memory of a man who commitment and dedication to the cause of the freedom and sovereignty of nations has moved and inspired millions of free men and women in the world.”
The group also described Soleimani’s assassination in a targeted strike at Baghdad airport as an "unjustifiable act of barbarism and prevarication."
The publicity campaign coincides with the 40th day of Soleimani's death, a significant mourning day in Islam. Mourning ceremonies, speeches and rallies are being held across Iran this week.


