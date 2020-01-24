Putin and Abbas meet in Bethlehem, discuss Deal of the Century

"I welcome my dear friend, President Vladimir Putin, the President of the Federal Republic of Russia, my personal friend and the friend of the Palestinian people who never misses an opportunity to talk about or support the Palestinian cause, and this is what we are accustomed to," said Abbas, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

Putin praised Palestinian-Russian relations and expressed readiness to cooperate with and support Palestine. He invited Abbas to the Victory March in Moscow in May, according to the Kremlin.

Abbas asked to discuss the expected release of the Trump Administration's Deal of the Century Middle East peace plan. The PA president thanked Putin for the political, economic, financial, security and cultural support provided by Russia.

The two discussed the Deal of the Century and ongoing efforts to hold Palestinian elections.