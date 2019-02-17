Qatar: Palestinian issue core stumbling block to ties with Israel

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 17, 2019..
(photo credit: ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS)
A lack of resolution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the main reason for the lack of ties between Qatar and Israel, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Sunday at the Munich Security Conference.
“The core issue between Qatar and Israel is the Palestinian issue. At the end we cannot overcome the Palestinians [issue]. We have been calling for a two state solution, we have been calling for a peaceful resolution to this conflict,” Al-Thani said.
He spoke just days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained to Israel reporters that regional Arab nations were more concerned with Iran, than with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
He also referenced US President Donald Trump’s pending peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Qatar will accept any plan that is positive for the Palestinians.
“The Palestinians and the Israeli conflict needs to be resolved, but it has to be a just resolution. We will support any US efforts that will have an acceptable context for the Palestinian people. We hope they will bring something positive for the Palestinians,” Al-Thani said.
