Qatar bans homosexuality as Al Jazeera in English marks LGBT Pride Month

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Qatar bans homosexuality but the Qatar-backed Al Jazeera’s AJ+ recently marked LGBT Pride Month of June with a tweet about speaking to the cast of “Queer Eye” about LGBT issues. The interview highlighted “gender visibility, religion’s effect on youth, community through social media and what makes us not so different,” and included rainbow flag symbols.



Even as Qatar cracks down on homosexuality the June 1 video included a discussion about religion and showed a church, indicating that Christians were the ones “telling our youth that they are different, that they are bad, that they are broken.” The segment showed protests in the US for gay rights and marriage. “You can come from completely different countries,” an interviewee in the video says. The tweet from AJ+ appeals to people to see everyone as individuals.

We spoke with the cast of “Queer Eye” about LGBTQ issues including:



Religion's effect on youth

Gender visibility

Community through social media

What makes us not so different pic.twitter.com/CLThKYSFIk — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 31, 2019

However online some pointed out the hypocrisy that in Qatar, where Al-Jazeera is based, the rights that its media seems to support abroad are being silenced. The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), which is dedicated to achieving equal rights for LGBT people across the world, documents Qatar’s laws against gay rights. According to ILGA article 258 of Qatar’s legal code condemns any man who “copulates with a male.” It provides for a term of seven years in prison. Article 296 of the penal code condemns to prison anyone who is engaged in “leading, instigating or seducing a male by in any way to commit sodomy.”ILGA says that there is little information on whether the law is enforced but notes in 1995 a US citizen received 90 lashes for “same-sex activity” and that gay foreign workers have been deported. It also notes that in 2016 Doha News had an article by a Qatari man who was gay and the article was criticized for “allowing the topic of ‘homosexuality’ in Qatar to be discussed.” This is particularly ironic considering that Al-Jazeera in English discusses and encourages recognition of gay rights outside Qatar. Even more hypocritical Qatar in July 2018 censored an article in the print version of the New York Times that “related to gay and transgender rights,” the ILGA report notes in its State Sponsored Homophobia 2019 report.A review of Al-Jazeera’s content shows they have a whole section tagged with LGBT rights articles. Qatar’s crackdown is not mentioned. But Qatar’s own media in English critiques and spotlights other countries for crackdowns, such as Kenya, Brunei, and even the United States. For instance a recent article discusses “anti-gay witch hunts” in Africa.Online AJ+’s embrace of gay rights while Qatar cracks down was spotlighted. Journalist Oz Katerji tweeted that “homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, with gay sex punishable by between 1 and 3 years in prison.” Numerous people responded to the AJ+ tweet pointing out the hypocrisy. One quoted the Qatar law, another said that being gay was illegal in Qatar, and another wondered why they don’t have the video in Arabic.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



