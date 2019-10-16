Hezbollah seeks ‘to attack and storm banks’ in Lebanon – report

LEBANON’S HEZBOLLAH leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally marking Jerusalem Day in Maroun Al-Ras village, near the border with Israel.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Iranian-sponsored terrorist organization Hezbollah is threatening violence against banks in Lebanon due to US sanctions that seek to stop terrorists from being financed.



A bank source told Asharq al-Awsat, an Arabic international newspaper based in London, that Hezbollah’s threat endangers security and “gives its supporters the green light to attack and storm banks.”

According to Asharq al-Awsat, “the threat had alarmed observers, who expressed their concern that Iran may seize control of Lebanon’s financial stability in order to draw Washington’s attention and lure it to the negotiations table.”The bank source added “any street protest would create concern and confusion among the people," adding “Banks play no role in the sanctions .”The Hezbollah-controlled Lebanese daily, Al-Akhbar said the Shi’ite “party leadership has outlined several steps, including street protests to confront the banks.”Al-Akhbar reported that Hezbollah will not remain silent when Lebanese banks comply with US sanctions. Al-Akhbar said Hezbollah passed a decision to target the banks that adhere to US sanctions, but it has not revealed its plan.The US has ramped up it sanctions targeting Hezbollah lawmakers and a bank involved in terrorist financimg. In July, the Treasury Department sanctioned Hezbollah MPs Amin Sherri and Mohammad Raad. In August, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on Jammal Trust Bank for aiding Hezbollah’s movement. A month later, the bank was forced to shut down.“Despite its sound financial situation... and its full compliance with banking regulations, the [bank] was forced to take the decision to liquidate itself in full coordination with the central bank,” Jammal Trust Bank said in September.The US, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel and the Arab League classify Hezbollah’s entire organization as a terrorist entity. The EU merely designated its so-called “military wing” a terrorist structure.

