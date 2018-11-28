50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Report: One killed, five injured in explosion in Hamas enclave in Gaza

The site of the explosion was a building that reportedly belongs to the Hamas terrorist group.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 28, 2018 10:00
Report: One killed, five injured in explosion in Hamas enclave in Gaza

Explosion in Gaza, November 28, 2018. (photo credit: TWITTER)

 
One person was killed and five were wounded, including a woman in critical condition, in a large explosion in the al-Bureij refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to a Palestinian report.

The site of the explosion was a building that reportedly belongs to the Hamas terrorist group.

Pictures and videos distributed on social media showed black smoke rising from the site of the explosion.

Three of the injured were evacuated to Gaza's Al-Aqsa Hospital. Several others are missing.

Palestinian security forces have closed the area and are examining the circumstances of the explosion," said Iyad al-Bazam, spokesman for Hamas's Ministry of the Interior and National Security.




