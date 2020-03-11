The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Responding to US, Iran frets for jailed citizens amid coronavirus

Iran, the fourth worst-affected nation after China, South Korea and Italy, has temporarily freed about 70,000 prisoners to help curb the epidemic.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 11, 2020 13:05
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran expressed concern on Wednesday about the health of imprisoned Iranians in the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak, a day after Washington called on Tehran to free detained Americans.
Iran, the fourth worst-affected nation after China, South Korea and Italy, has temporarily freed about 70,000 prisoners to help curb the epidemic.
That prompted calls from the United Nations and the United States for political prisoners, including dozens of dual nationals and foreigners held mainly on spying charges, to be released from overcrowded and disease-ridden jails.
"The United States will hold the Iranian regime directly responsible for any American deaths," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement https://www.state.gov/united-states-calls-for-humanitarian-release-of-all-wrongfully-detained-americans-in-iran on Tuesday.
In response, Iran's Foreign Ministry said Tehran had similar concerns about several dozen Iranians held in US prisons, mostly for violating sanctions.
"The state of America's prisons and their health situation are worrying ... we are ready to bring the jailed Iranians in America back to Iran," spokesman Abbas Mousavi told an online news conference.
"American officials should pay serious attention to the health conditions of the Iranians who have been taken hostage in America. They have been imprisoned without any legal basis."
In his statement, Pompeo noted "deeply troubling" reports that the coronavirus had spread to prisons and said any nation offering aid to Tehran should seek a reciprocal humanitarian gesture of releasing prisoners.
"The Iranian regime recently released 70,000 prisoners due to the outbreak of COVID-19, demonstrating its ability to grant clemency and show mercy. Yet it continues to unjustly detain several American citizens, without cause or justification," he said.
Washington has long demanded Iran release American citizens including father and son Baquer and Siamak Namazi, Navy veteran Michael White and former FBI agent Robert Levinson.
Frictions have risen between Iran and the United States since 2018, when Washington quit Iran's nuclear deal with the West and reimposed economic sanctions.
Tehran denies it holds people on political grounds, and has mainly accused foreign prisoners of espionage.


Tags Iran coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rivlin’s time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
5 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by