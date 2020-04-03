Reuters banned in Iraq for 90 days following a coronavirus report



Iraq’s Communications & Media Commission has banned the Reuters news agency from operating in Iraq for 3 months for reporting that the # of covid-19 cases in Iraq is much higher than officially reported. pic.twitter.com/UmfXeCL0vk April 2, 2020 Reuters news agency was banned from operating in Iraq for three months on Friday following a report stating that the country was under-reporting the numbers of coronavirus patients.



Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission sent Reuters a letter informing them of this decision, which expressed outrage over the report that Iraq has thousands of coronavirus patients, rather than the official figure of 772, the National reported.

Claiming that the report “put social security at risk," the commission demanded an apology and a fine of $20,000,000.



Reuters did not publicly respond to the story.