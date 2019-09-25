Rouhani: Middle East one blunder away from war

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)

The Middle East is one blunder away from war, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the United Nations General Assembly as he threatened to react strongly to any United States action that harm its security or territory.



“We do not tolerate the interference of outsiders. We shall respond decisively to any transgression or violation of our security and territorial integrity,” Rouhani said as he spoke at the second day of the high-level segment that marked the 74th opening of the UNGA.

America’s foreign intervention has inflamed the region, Rouhani said adding that he continued to rejected calls for a meeting with US President Donald Trump until such time as the US administration lifted its crippling sanctions against Tehran.“The security of the region needs the withdrawal of US forces who failed in 18 years where Iran, with the aid of neighboring nations and governments, succeeded to end ISIS's dominance. The route to peace and security in the Middle East is "democracy at home; diplomacy abroad,” Rouhani said.“For a year-and-a-half, the US government has sought to deprive Iran of its right to access the world economy by threats and extra-territorial sanctions,” Rouhani said.He took issue with the US decision to exit the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that was negotiated between Tehran and the six world powers, under the Obama Administration. The deal provided Iran with sanction relief in exchange for limiting its nuclear capabilities, and was negotiated with the US, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany.Last year the US left the deal and reimposed an even stiffer sanctions against Iran, in hopes of renegotiating a stiffer deal that would prevent Tehran from producing nuclear weapons and eliminate the threat of its ballistic missile system.Rouhani made it clear that no such talks were possible while sanctions were in place.“We once negotiated under sanctions. We will not do so again. Halt the sanctions and return to your commitments so the dialogue may reopen,” Rouhani said.“If you are sensitive to the very name of the JCPOA, you can still return to its spirit by respecting the framework of Security Council Resolution 2231. This is the first step. A photo shoot ceremony is the last not first step in negotiations,” he said.“The JCPOA was a minimum: for you and for us. If you require more, you should pay more. If what you truly demand is for Iran not to obtain and use a nuclear weapon, this can be achieved through the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran’s Supreme Leader's fatwa,” he said.Rouhani rejected calls by the US and European countries for a regional security system, noting that the outsider here was the US and that any regional security team should only involve Middle Eastern countries. He suggested forming what he called a Coalition of Hope. This coalition would also deal with issues involving the passage oil tankers through the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.“I invite all countries affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to join the Coalition of Hope and the 'Hormuz Peace Endeavor.' This initiative covers different areas as energy security, navigation and oil transfer in Hormuz and beyond,” Rouhani said.“Any security coalition with foreign leadership is tantamount to interference in regional affairs. The security approach to shipping negates the freedom of navigation & fuels tension & mistrust while jeopardizing regional peace, security and stability,” Rouhani said.With regard to Saudi Arabia, he said the country’s security “requires ending the aggression to Yemen and not by inviting foreigners. Rather than leveling allegations against the innocent, the warmonger should be found,” Rouhani said.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });