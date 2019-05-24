Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Rouhani accuses ‘Zionists’ of writing US officials’ anti-Iranian speeches

"Speeches they make against Iran are written by Zionists word by word."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 24, 2019 04:56
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
The Iranian president has accused “Zionists” of writing the speeches that United States officials say when speaking out against Iran, according to a report by the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

"Speeches they make against Iran are written by Zionists word by word,” said Iranian President  Hassan Rouhani in a talk Tuesday evening at the session of Administrative Council of West Azerbaijani Province. “Extremists, Zionists and reactionaries in the region are thinking for 40 years about the day the Islamic Republic of Iran fails, considering Iran as a great threat to their country and governments.”
Rouhani used his platform, according to the Students’ News Agency report, to threaten American President Donald Trump and ensure his audience that “when the greatest imperialist power in the world, which is the United States, is doing its best against us, the Islamic Republic of Iran is the symbol of religion, dignity and independence against the power that is the symbol of blasphemy."


