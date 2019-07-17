Russia: US pursuit of Iran dangerous to Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov attends his annual news conference in Moscow.
(photo credit: SERGEI KARPUKHIN/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Russia warned that the US could ignite the Middle East with its dogged focus on Iran and hinted that Israel was also responsible for regional unrest.
“The increased tensions in the region are a direct result of the anti-Iranian policy pursued by the US and some of its allies,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty, published Wednesday.
Some of the salient quotes were translated into English by the Russian Embassy in Israel.
“The US is flexing muscles, blames Iran for all sins. This creates a dangerous situation: it can only take one match to light a fire," Lavrov said.
He spoke less than one month after Israel worked to create a united front against Iran in Syria during an important trilateral meeting between Israel, Russia and the US that was held in Jerusalem.
Lavrov clarified that “relations with Iran, Israel, as well as other states of the Middle East are valuable to Russia. Our foreign policy is multi-pronged, we don't "ally" against anybody. We guide our partners towards peaceful solutions to problems.”
During the interview he bashed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for making a comparison between European appeasement of Nazi Germany prior to World War II with Europe’s actions with regard to Iran.
“It's inappropriate to compare Europe in the 1930s with the modern regional reality. Chamberlain, Daladier tried to “pacify” Hitler, send its military machine to the USSR. Nothing like this is seen now. Iran regularly confirms its interest in regional stability,” Lavrov said.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>