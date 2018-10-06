Russia establishes channel for Israel-Iran dialogue

An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the International Army Games 2017 outside Astrakhan, Russia August 5, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Russia has begun efforts to establish a communication channel between Israel and Iran, a senior Russian official told the London newspaper Al-Sharq al-Awsat
.
The report said that the purpose of the move is to reduce tensions in the region, in view of the transfer of Russian air defense system S-300 to Syria. The Russian’s announced their plan on Thursday.
Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergey Vershinin stressed that the transfer of the missile system is meant to bring stability to the region, rather than provocative action. "Syria has the right to defend itself," he said.
Vershinin said that Israel and Iran will have to negotiate one day, even if this is not possible soon.
"The question is how do you see yourself as a country in the region?" the senior Russian diplomat added. ”In the end you have to be able to negotiate, you have to learn to conduct a dialogue. You can’t ignore it."
