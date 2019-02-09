Russian diplomat slams U.S., claims it may lead to Israeli-Lebanese clash

Russian ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin (front L) talks with the pilot of a Russian aeroplane that arrived with humanitarian aid for Syrian refugees in Lebanon..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin accused the US of working to flare up "new conflicts" in the Middle East, claiming American efforts in the region are "negative" and warning of a new Israeli-Lebanese conflict in a Sputnik interview on Saturday.
Zasypkin lauded the efforts made in Syria by the Hezbollah terrorist group, which he described as fighting "alongside Russia and Iran" against terror and taking "a responsible approach," including calling on Lebanese political factions to work together.
"As for a conflict between Israel and Lebanon," he said, "nothing can be predicted with certainty" before pointing to "the incitement of new conflicts by the Americans."
The Pentagon plans to remove all American forces from Syria by the end of April, the Wall Street Journal
reported Thursday.
In addition, the United States is planning to remove a significant portion of the military forces by mid-March.
