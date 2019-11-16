Rarely in Russian history have Russian troops swept in to former US bases. In Syria it has been happening more frequently as the US completes a tactical redeployment away from border areas with Turkey and hands over Syrian soil to the Syrian army and its Russian backers. Video emerged Friday showing Russian forces at former US bases. Russia has set up a helicopter base near Qamishli as well, Russia’s Defense Ministry told a local channel.On Friday Russian forces claiming to be military policy, swept in to the Sarrin and Sabt bases south of the city of Kobani. They came with helicopters and rifles and black masks to obscure some of their faces. These bases are beyond the 30km limit that Russia and Turkey have agreed upon as part of a deal on October 22 that was supposed to permit Turkey to take over a part of eastern Syria.The US withdrew from part of eastern Syria on October 6. Turkey then attacked US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, a partly Kurdish force that was fighting ISIS. Then the US tried to beg Turkey to pause its attack and invited Turkey’s President to Washington. Turkey went to the Russians, with whom it is working on the S-400 air defense deal and other deals, and worked out a way that Turkey would get a piece of Syria and Russia and Turkey would conduct joint patrols.Since then the US has decided it now wants to secure Syrian oil so that the SDF can have some oil to keep housing 10,000 ISIS prisoners for the US-led Coalition. In this bargain is a complex de-confliction space in northern Syria now. US forces, including Bradley armored vehicles, have driven through Syrian regime checkpoints. Russians are in other areas. The Syrian regime is moving into some border areas. The SDF is still fighting Turkey near the town of Tel Tamir. From a tactical point of view it’s a massively complex nightmare just waiting for someone to make an error. But it is in everyone’s interest to play nice with the Americans and Russians, not to anger the bears. The Syrian regime forces, SDF and Turkish-backed Arab militias fight eachother, while the big former Cold War powers drive around and watch.That was what happened on Friday. But it’s not just about watching. The US had left its Sarrin base abruptly during the fighting after October 9. Then it went back to remove some equipment. The Russians got there after the Americans had gone. But they did find evidence of Americana. Mountain House chicken teriyaki was on an old table. “Who doesn’t like it,” the Mountain House website says. It’s a favorite takeout item of the Tangent, Oregon based company. Little did it know its food would be captured by Moscow and could be reverse engineered.Russia also captured some US gym equipment. A machine designed for leg workouts, rarely used because so many servicemen skip “leg day” workouts, and a fridge were found. A broken sheesha pipe was discovered, according to a video posted by the Russians. A baseball bat lay next to the sheesha. Water bottles of a GSA long-term contract holder was also abandoned, left inside their giant box.The Russian expropriation of the US bases has been seen as a failure by some online. Former anti-ISIS envoy Brett McGurk noted that the Russians will now have a former airstrip the US built in Syria.