Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saudi Arabian women to enlist in their country's military - report

The Saudi Defense Ministry will now allow women to enlist in the army's air, ground, navy and missile forces branches, according to reports.

By
October 6, 2019 03:06
Samira al-Ghamdi, a practicing psychologist, smiles while making a stop to refuel her car as she dri

Samira al-Ghamdi, a practicing psychologist, smiles while making a stop to refuel her car as she drives to work in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia June 24, 2018.. (photo credit: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS)

Saudi Arabian women will now be allowed to join the military for the first time, the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al Awsat reported on Thursday.

This is another step toward equality in the typically ultra-conservative country. 

The Saudi Defense Ministry will now allow women to enlist in the army's air, ground, navy and missile forces branches, the paper reported. 

“Women’s admission into the most important ministry in the kingdom is a major step in the right direction,” Hassan Al Shihiri, an ex-official at the Defence Ministry, told Asharq Al Awsat.

In the last few years, Saudi Arabia has made multiple and dramatic social and economic reforms, mainly that involved women's rights. 

Last year, women were allowed to drive cars and join different security service jobs, including drug combat, prison guards and criminal investigations, for example. Also, in August, women were also given the freedom to travel abroad without a male guardian's approval. 


Related Content

October 6, 2019
Foreign, unmarried couples can now rent hotel rooms in Saudi Arabia

By SYDNEY DENNEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings