Saudi Arabian women to enlist in their country's military - report

Samira al-Ghamdi, a practicing psychologist, smiles while making a stop to refuel her car as she drives to work in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia June 24, 2018.. (photo credit: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS)

Saudi Arabian women will now be allowed to join the military for the first time, the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al Awsat reported on Thursday.



This is another step toward equality in the typically ultra-conservative country.

The Saudi Defense Ministry will now allow women to enlist in the army's air, ground, navy and missile forces branches, the paper reported.“Women’s admission into the most important ministry in the kingdom is a major step in the right direction,” Hassan Al Shihiri, an ex-official at the Defence Ministry, told Asharq Al Awsat.In the last few years, Saudi Arabia has made multiple and dramatic social and economic reforms, mainly that involved women's rights.Last year, women were allowed to drive cars and join different security service jobs, including drug combat, prison guards and criminal investigations, for example. Also, in August, women were also given the freedom to travel abroad without a male guardian's approval.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });