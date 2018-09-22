Dozens reported killed in terrorist attack on Iranian military parade

Attack on Iranian military parade in Ahvaz, Iran, September 22, 2018.
(photo credit: ISNA)
X
At least 20 people were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire during a military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz on Saturday, Iranian media reported.
"Shooting began by several gunmen from behind the stand during the parade. There are several killed and injured," a correspondent told state television.
Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers were wearing military dress and that the shooting lasted for some ten minutes, the semi-official Iranian Student News Agency reported. Participants and spectators of the parade threw themselves to the ground at the sound of the gunfire.
The four or five attackers were killed by security forces, Iranian Republic News Agency reported.
State television blamed "takfiri elements," a reference to Islamist militants, for the attack in Ahvaz, the center of Khuzestan province, which has been the site of sporadic protests by Iran's Arab minority.
This is not the only recent terrorist incident on Iranian soil. Last June, Islamic State suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Iran's parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran
, killing twelve. Armed militias affiliated with Kurdish and Balochi separatist movements continue to carry out armed attacks on Iranian military and state institutions.
The parade in Ahvaz, and others held around the country, marks the 37th anniversary of the beginning of the Iran-Iraq War, the longest and bloodiest conflict in Iran's modern history.
Speaking at an event in Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rejected US President Donald Trump's threats and condemnation of the country's missile program.
"America will suffer the same fate as Saddam Hussein," Rouhani said in a speech carried live by state television. "Iran will not abandon its defensive weapons ... including its missiles that make America so angry."
