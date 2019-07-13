Somali reporter killed in terror attack, her goal was to show 'positive'

A general view shows people at the scene of a suicide car explosion at a check point near Somali Parliament building in Mogadishu, Somalia June 15, 2019.
(photo credit: FEISAL OMAR/REUTERS)
Somali-Canadian television personality Hodan Nalayeh, who created the program Integration TV directed at the Somali diaspora, was reported as one of those killed in the Friday attack by Al Shabaab.
The group claimed responsibility for a car bomb blast and gunfire assault in Kismayo that killed Nalayeh as well as SBC TV correspondent Mohamed Omar Sahal, Al-Jazeera reported.
Civic society figure Deq Isse Abdulle was also killed as well as Nalayeh’s husband.
Her reporting was focused on positive and inspiring stories from Somalia and Africa, such as her April 2018 interview with Mahad and Mohamed Nur which she said inspired her to return to Africa.
