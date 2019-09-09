Sudan FM: diplomatic relations with Israel possible, if conflict solved

Sudan's newly appointed foreign minister Asma Abdullah said on Sunday the African country that borders the Red Sea could establish diplomatic relations with Israel if the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel can be resolved.





During an interview with the Qatari regime-controlled news outlet Al Jazeera, she said “Of course, in principle, I mean, if you look at the Arab states. Most of them have relations [with Israel] in one way or another. Sudan is one of the Arab states, but now is not the time.” Asma Abdullah is Sudan's first female foreign minister.







Bashir is accused of organizing war crimes and After Sudanese protests toppled the regime of former president Omar al-Bashir, the country - one of Africa's largest - has been swept up in a democracy transition Bashir is accused of organizing war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Sudanese strongman waged a scorched-earth campaign against the people of the western region of Darfur.

The prominent Sudanese journalist Wasil Ali wrote on Twitter: "Sudan FM says Arab nations have moved to have relations with Israel but the conditions are not yet ripe for normalizing ties between Tel Aviv & Khartoum."