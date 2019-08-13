Swiss intel report: Iran will wait Trump gov’t out on nuclear pact

M302 rockets found aboard the Klos C ship are displayed at an Israeli navy base in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat March 10, 2014. The ship seized by the Israeli navy on suspicion of smuggling arms from Iran to the Gaza Strip docked on Saturday in Israel, which planned to put the cargo on display i. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Switzerland’s Intelligence Service of the Federation revealed in its recent report that the Islamic Republic of Iran will stay in the nuclear deal and wait out the November 2020 US election in the hope that US President Donald Trump suffers an electoral defeat.



The Jerusalem Post examined the 79-page document that cited Iran’s clerical regime 50 times, which included sections on Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs, terrorism attacks, espionage and cyber spy activities.



“The Iranian leadership will try wait President Trump out with strategic patience," the intelligence report said. "Iran will for continue to adhere to the provisions of the nuclear agreement that ended in 2016 its far-reaching international political isolation. But Iran will also to continue to support anti-Israeli forces in the region, albeit with much less financial commitment. Iran will not abandon its ballistic missile program... which already has targeted short-range missiles.”

The Swiss intelligence findings were disclosed in May. However, the conduct of Iran’s regime can be viewed as refuting some of the key conclusions in the Swiss intelligence document. In July, Iran’s rulers violated the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action ( JCPOA ), via increased enrichment from the agreed 3.7% level to 5%.The rise in enriched uranium puts Iran’s regime back on course to develop atomic weapons. If Iran’s regime hits the 20% level of enriched uranium, the threshold to building a nuclear bomb at a rapid-fire pace could be reached.A British Foreign Office spokesman said during July that “Iran has broken the terms of the JCPOA.” The JCPOA was designed to temporarily curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief.In May, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country would no longer comply with the 300 kg. enriched uranium cap outlined in the JCPOA.The Swiss intelligence officials wrote that “Iran is expected to remain in the JCPOA as long as possible and wait for a new administration in Washington. This keeps the nuclear program under control. In the missile sector, Iran will continue its efforts to improve the precision of its longer range missiles. For an increase in the range over the set limit of 2,000 km. – allegedly from revolutionary leader [Ali] Khamenei for political reasons – is for technical reasons not possible.”Switzerland currently represents US diplomatic interests in the Islamic Republic. According to the Swiss intelligence report, the officials wrote: “In the target countries of proliferation – Pakistan, Iran, Syria (possible replacement for chemical weapons program), North Korea – the situation has not changed.”Syria’s regime under President Bashar Assad has waged chemical warfare attacks against his population.The Swiss intelligence affirms the goals of advancing nuclear weapons programs or obtaining an atomic weapons device in the case of Iran remains a lethal threat.According to the document, “The Syrian armed forces and personnel are weak and only limited in their offensive operation.They therefore continue to be dependent on support from Russia’s military and from Iranian finances and Iranian led militias.”The report noted that “regional powers such as Turkey and Iran pursue opponents of their regimes within European territory, including not being afraid of kidnapping [opponents].” The report said Iran’s regime does not shy away from attempted terrorist attacks.The “Intelligence Service of the Federation is only aware of a small Iranian intelligence presence in Switzerland.”Iran’s foreign policies were termed in the report as “radical anti-Israel, anti-American and anti-Saudi.”The potency of US sanctions on Iran’s economy was cited in the report: “The threat of exclusion from the American market and from the globally dominating financial system of the US is above all big. International companies have virtually no choice but to withdraw from Iranian business.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });