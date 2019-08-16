Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syria claims air defense defend against airstrike

Syrian state media reported that the targets had infiltrated Syrian air space from the direction of Lebanon.

By
August 16, 2019 00:42
Syria claims air defense defend against airstrike

Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria. (photo credit: ALAA AL-FAKIR / REUTERS)

Syria’s state media SANA reported on Thursday evening that Syrian air defense confronted targets that had infiltrated Syrian air space from the direction of Lebanon, heading for Masyaf.

As is usual with Syrian reports about air defense confronting air strikes, SANA claimed that they had downed a hostile missile and “destroyed it” in the skies over Masyaf in the countryside of Hama north of Damascus.

Syria says that the attack began just after 11pm. Other media and commentators picked up the Syrian report, particularly RT in Arabic and some Syria watchers. However there was limited information. Iran’s Press TV reported it also.

An explosion was reportedly heard and an image showed air defenses firing at an alleged missile. A Syrian social media account named Qalaat Al Mudiq blamed Israel.

The area of Masyaf was a target of airstrikes in April 2019, and July 2018 and September 2017. There are also S-300 sites near Masyaf, given to Syria by Russia in the fall of 2018. The area also allegedly has a chemical weapons facility and military bases as well as Iranian-backed groups.


Related Content

Yazidi women attend a ceremony on International Women Day, March 8, at Lilash Temple in Iraqi Kurdis
August 15, 2019
Jihadi brides and forgotten victims

By LIAT COLLINS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings