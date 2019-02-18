Syria jails 'English-speaking voice' in brutal ISIS videos - report

A still image taken from an Islamic State (ISIS) video .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The fluent English-speaker who narrated the most notorious Islamic State video was captured by an American-supported militia in Syria last month, according to a report in The New York Times on Sunday. The video filmed captive Syrian soldiers digging their graves before being shot in their heads.
Khalifa claimed he is the voice behind countless ISIS videos and broadcasts, in an interview from his Syrian jail cell with The New York Times. His role in spreading ISIS propaganda and recruiting English speakers to its cause was significant, terrorism experts told The New York Times.
Khalifa, 35, immigrated from Saudi Arabia to Toronto as a child where he learned to speak English fluently. Following college and a short stint working in computer systems technology, he flew to war-torn Syria after watching its skirmishes on YouTube.
"No, I don’t regret it,” Khalifa told The New York Times in an interview from his prison cell in Syria. “I was asked the same thing by my interrogators, and I told them the same thing.”
Khalifa said that he was an employee of the Islamic State’s Ministry of Media, which filmed the beheading of James Foley, an American journalist.
Khalifa asserted to The New York Times that he did not actively participate in any of the films he narrated, which featured executions, drownings (captured with underwater cameras), and beheading.
“He is a symbol — the voice coming out of ISIS, speaking to the English-speaking world, for the better part of the last four to five years,” Amarnath Amarasingam, a prominent radicalization researcher in Toronto told The New York Times.
His five-year narration career is now over as he sits among of hundreds of fellow ISIS fighters in Syrian prisons.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>