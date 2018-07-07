Analysis: Syrian peace deal won’t bring peace for Israel

An old military vehicle can be seen positioned on the Israeli side of the border with Syria, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Thousands of Syrians who had fled fighting began to return to their homes Friday after the Syrian rebels in southern Syria reached an agreement with Russia. Russia is a key ally of the Syrian regime and had been leading talks for a ceasefire.
The rebels agreed to hand over heavy weapons and some of their areas of control near Dara’a. The deal is good news for Damascus, Iran, Hezbollah, and Moscow, who have all won this round and easily vanquished the rebels in the south after seven years of civil war. It is also good news for Jordan because it means the massive pressure of around 200,000 civilians who had fled fighting toward Jordan’s border will now likely begin to return home.
However, for Israel the deal may not bring peace. The full details of the agreement are unclear but it does not appear to include the areas of Syrian rebel control adjacent to the Golan Heights. It also does not include the area of Islamic State control near the Golan. That means Israel’s security interests are not part of the deal. In fact Iran’s Press TV state media has celebrated the deal, claiming
it will now undermine Israel’s “collaboration” with the “militants” next to Quneitra and will undermine Israel’s control of the Golan.
On Friday, Jerusalem responded to an errant shell
that fell on the Israeli side of the 1974 ceasefire line on the Golan by striking a Syrian regime position on the other side. This does not bode well for the period ahead. There are a plethora of concerns for Jerusalem. First and foremost is the presence of Iran in Syria and Iranian-backed militias who took part in the recent offensive. Israel has said that Iran must leave Syria as the war winds down, but Iran’s militias are also active in the south. Furthermore Hezbollah is active not far from Quneitra. As the rebels lose control these anti-Israel forces continue their drive for control of the area near the Golan.
Then there is the question of the thousands of Syrian civilians who have sheltered next to the Golan border. They have arrived over the last two weeks and Jerusalem has supplied them with humanitarian aid. Many of these civilians fear the Syrian regime’s brutality and revenge attacks. Will they be able to return home under a subsequent deal?
Israel has been isolated in negotiations about southern Syria. This is partly Israel’s own doing. It is not a party to the Syrian conflict and it has not taken in large numbers of refugees like Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey have. However Israel has stressed numerous times that the Iranian threat in Syria is a red line. Toward that end there have been numerous airstrikes, some declared and others reported in foreign media, over the last few years. These tensions have increased dramatically in the past year. An Iranian drone penetrated Israeli airspace
in February and in May 20 rockets were fired by Iranian forces in Syria at Israel.
Yet even as Iran has been probing Israel to estimate Jerusalem’s response, Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad has told interviewers that Iranian forces are not present in Syria. Moscow has said that “foreign” forces should leave Syria. All this points to a multi-layered attempt by Iran to hide in Syria, pretending its “official” forces are not present, while its tentacles of influence spread. For instance, in mid-June an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia named Kata’ib Hezbollah found itself targeted by a mysterious airstrike on the Syrian border with Iraq. This militia had set up a base on a strategic land corridor between Iraq and Syria. Damascus blamed the US for the strike, while the US blamed Israel.
In some ways the defeat of the rebels in southern Syria marks the end of the Syrian conflict. The civil war began with protests in Dara’a. The rebels are not defeated, or have ended up under Turkish protection in the north. But a new round is beginning, the fight over the post-conflict era of Syria. That is a complex struggle involving the US and Turkey, but it also involves Israel. And for Jerusalem the main question is whether Damascus will come out stronger or Iran will come out more of the winner in southern Syria and what the Russian role will mean. If the rebel deal near Dara’a succeeds the regime will set its sights on the Golan border area and all these questions will take on greater importance.