Tanker wars – Iran winning battles, but losing the big game - analysis

There is no question that Iran has been cleaning up to date in its tanker wars with England, the Saudis and other US allies.



But even as it has registered a list of tactical victories, it is still facing the reality of an unchanged massive economic pressure campaign as well as a steady loss of sympathy globally.

The big game is what will happen with the economic pressure campaign long-term and whether the diplomatic context will more likely protect or leave the Islamic republic vulnerable to a US or Israeli attack on its nuclear facilities should they view it as getting too close to a nuclear weapon.It has gotten away with capturing even large ships from powerful countries like England and Saudi Arabia.What was most astonishing here was that England succeeded in stopping the Islamic republic from capturing one of its ships only a short time before by using a military escort and then somehow left a later military escort to far away to provide cover in time to avoid capture.The UAE seems worried enough about escalation with Tehran that even though at some points it has said Iran captured or attacked its ships, at other points it has given incoherent narratives clearly meant to muddy the waters.Some of it is guerrilla naval warfare tactics.Iran’s navy is relatively weak in a direct confrontation. But it has many small and fast ships and bodies of water are so large that it can be hard to defend all areas.Also, let us not forget that Iran got away with shooting down an expensive US drone without any immediate direct even limited military response, though weeks later the US shot down an Iranian drone.Finally, a few weeks ago, Iran started making two notable, if not yet critical, breaches of the 2015 nuclear deal.But none of these Iranian moves have loosened the US economic pressure campaign in the least.Part of the proof of the continuous pain of that campaign is the very extreme gambling moves which the Islamic republic is currently taking, such as getting into a direct conflict with a power like England.In fact, on Sunday England was threatening to escalate its own sanctions and seizures of Iranian funds in response to the capture of its tanker.There was even talk of England going to the UN and the JCPOA parties to fully snap back global sanctions against Iran.If that happened it would be a very big deal as it could lead China and Russia back toward sanctioning Iran.Probably that will not be the immediate result as England is also worried, at least for now, about escalating with Tehran too much in a way which would give the US or Israel more of an excuse to attack the Islamic republic’s nuclear facilities.But there is no mistaking the broader trend.As Iran racks up tactical victories in getting away with violating the 2015 deal without much consequence and in harassing US allies’ tankers in nearby waterways, its international support is eroding.US President Donald Trump is deeply disliked, especially regarding his Iran policy, by the EU, China and others.Most of these countries also do not want Israel using force against Iran.But the deeper the Islamic republic digs its hole without obtaining sanctions relief or any other major change in the playing field, the more it sets itself up for a potential major loss when the ongoing game of chicken reaches its endpoint.

