Ten killed as Turkish train derails after heavy rain

A derailed train is seen near Corlu in Tekirdag province, Turkey, July 8, 2018.
(photo credit: DOGAN NEWS AGENCY VIA REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
ISTANBUL - Ten people were killed and 73 wounded when a train came off the rails in northwest Turkey on Sunday after heavy rain and a landslide, Turkish television channels quoted a health ministry official as saying.
The train was carrying 362 passengers and was headed to Istanbul when five carriages came off the tracks, the transport ministry said in a statement.
Television images showed several wagons laying on their side and emergency personnel walking to reach the crash site.
One survivor, walking along the rail track away from the accident site, told CNN Turk television that he had seen many more than 10 bodies.
A statement from the prime minister's office said a suburban train suffered an accident after a landslide. "Unfortunately we have fatalities and casualties," it said.
The local governor in Tekirdag, about 120 km (75 miles) west of Istanbul, blamed heavy rain for the derailment.
"Our helicopter ambulances have reached the site. Many of those injured have been taken off the site," Mehmet Ceylan said.
President Tayyip Erdogan's office said he had received information from the ministers of transport and interior about the incident, and sent condolences for those killed.