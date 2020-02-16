The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Meet the Palestinian family living in an Israeli settlement

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 12:48
BBC's Middle East correspondent Tom Bateman ran a video segment titled 'The Palestinian family with its own checkpoint,' where he visited the home of a Palestinian family living in sectioned off constituent of the Israeli settlement of Givon Ha'Hadasha.
According to the report, the family of Sa'adat Gharib built their house over forty years ago in an area just northwest of Jerusalem called Beit Ijza, on land they claimed has belonged to their family since the Ottoman period.
Along the way, Israel claimed ownership of the land surrounding the Gharib family's home and created a West Bank settlement on the newly annexed land.
For security purposes, the family home was enclosed within perimeter fence standing six meters high the entire way around - leaving the family with one entrance and exit as well as their own personal checkpoint, controlled by the Israeli government.
Pointing to an orange gate Gharib tells Bateman, "this is a special entrance for the occupation army. For any problems facing them, they come from this gate. They close off the entrance of the house, and we can't come in or out.
"They see this as protection for the settlers."
When the security fence was initially built, the family claimed that the entrance-exit was consistently closed - forcing them to negotiate with security officials in order to leave their house, according to Haaretz.
The family equates their housing situation to living in a prison. Gharib explains that the reasoning behind that logic is due to the amount of control Israeli security forces have over his family home - mainly regarding the one-way entrance-exit leading to and from the family's home into the village of Beit Ijza that could be closed off at any moment and the closed-circuit cameras surrounding and watching the Gharib property 24/7.
"This is someone who occupies my land, put me under siege and taken my freedom - confiscated my land and has not left me air to breathe," Gharib explained.
To gain perspective, Bateman traveled from the Gharib family home to the Israeli settlement surrounding their living quarters - a drive which took roughly an hour and a half as the crew careened through Palestinian neighborhoods, winding roads and even protests in order "to get right round pretty much where we started," as Bateman put it.
While there, Bateman interviewed Ilanit Gohar whose family built their house on settlement land 25 years ago.
"I think that this is an historic breakthrough. The annexation is fabulous not only for us, the residents of a settlement, but for all the people of Israel," Gohar said.
However, Bateman challenged her saying that "the rest of the world says well, you know building settlements is illegal - and what do you think when you hear that?"
"I don't think it's illegal. I think trying to find a solution between the two peoples, Jews and Palestinians, is necessary. What I see is a breakthrough," Gohar replied.
Bateman then turned the conversation to focus on the security fence surrounding the Gharib family home, which you can clearly see as Gohar and Bateman walk down a suburban road within the Israeli settlement.
"What do you think when you see a Palestinian home behind all this?" Bateman asks Zohar, to which she replied. "He chose this, he chose this type of living. Once it was ruled that these lands aren't his, and they belong to the State of Israel, he can't stop people settling on this land.
"We can't move him, he won't move us."
Within the implication of the new Trump peace deal, without any changes, these settlements would become a formal part of Israel.
Meaning that the walls surrounding the Gharib family home and others like it would essentially become new state borders.


