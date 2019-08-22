The great Iran tanker hunt is still on

A crew member raises the Iranian flag on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar. (photo credit: JON NAZCA/ REUTERS)

Iran thought its Grace 1 tanker, renamed the Adrian Darya-1 had evaded the US and escaped Gibraltar en route to Syria. But Greece refused to facilitate the course of the ship to Syria on Wednesday.



The US is putting pressure on countries not to aid the ship. It alleges the ship is linked to the IRGC which the US views as a terrorist organization. Iran thinks that the release of the ship is a blow to the US. In early July Royal Marines had seized it, but Iran seized a British tanker in response and Gibraltar allowed the Iranian ship to continue on its way this week.



However the US has upped rhetoric against Iranian tankers and shipping. It now appears this will be a central part of the new US “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. The Adrian Darya will now be a test case for other tankers alleged to be moving Iranian oil, including those going to Syria. It may become increasingly difficult to Iran in these circumstances, which will lead to more tensions in the Persian Gulf and could result in a new round of crises and threats between Iran and the US. Reports that a US drone was shot down in Yemen and Iran’s unveiling of a new air defense system seem timed to threaten the US by showing Iran can still strike at US assets elsewhere.



