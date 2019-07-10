The waiting game for S-400s to arrive in Turkey

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Turkey watchers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first components of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system to Turkey this week. It has been a long road to this moment, fraught with controversies and threats from Washington and Ankara. At the heart of the waiting game is the desire to see if the first piece of the Russian system will show up in Turkey and trigger US sanctions.



Over the last six months there have been near-daily developments in the S-400 controversy. Almost all of them read like this: “Turkey vows to take delivery of S-400.” And then: “US warns Turkey against receiving S-400.” Every day, every week, every month, since the fall of 2018. In fact, the S-400 deal has been in the works since 2017. Ankara and Moscow signed the deal in December 2017. It was worth around $2.5 billion at the time and came months after Turkey realized that the new administration of US President Donald Trump was not going to reverse policy in eastern Syria.

Turkey’s goal with the S-400 is to improve ties with Russia, with whom it is increasingly allied. Turkey and Russia work closely on Syrian issues, even though they are ostensibly on opposite sides of the war. Both share concerns about the US role in eastern Syria. Turkey accuses the US of working with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) who it argues are linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Ankara views the PKK as a terrorist organization. The US has also put a bounty on leaders of the PKK, but in eastern Syria the US works with the Syrian Democratic Forces of which the YPG are a component. For Turkey this means the US is supporting an enemy.Turkey wants the S-400 not because it needs it to defend its air space but because it will give it leverage over Russia’s role in Syria. In addition, Russia wants to be linked into the Turkish defense industry because Turkey is a NATO ally and this will be a major victory for Russia. Russia is willing to concede some issues in northern Syria in return for closer cooperation with Turkey. This means energy deals such as TurkStream and other military contracts. Russia is selling the S-400 all over the world now and the Turkey deal is a dry-run for bigger deals around the world.The US has increased its threats to punish Turkey in recent months. It sought to slow down Turkish participation in the F-35 program and to stop training Turkish pilots. The US has continued to stay that the Defense Department and State Department are opposed to the S-400 arriving in Ankara. But Ankara gambles on personal diplomacy with Trump, something it showcased at the G20. It hopes it can change Trump’s mind. It was happy in December 2018 when Trump said the US would leave eastern Syria. But now things have reversed course a bit.So far the US threats are all talk and no action. US officials were quoted by CNBC saying that there will be “real and negative” consequences if the S-400 arrives. But the likely scenario may be more complex. It may be that the component arrives but then the US and Turkey discuss whether or not the system is “set up” or if it is “operational” with the US red line always moving as the system is slowly put together and Turkish forces trained to use it. Russia has a habit of sending systems to countries and then waiting a while to have them go online. For instance, in Syria Russia sent the S-300 last October. But it is still sitting in northern Syria, apparently not operational, or semi-operational. So it could be another year of Turkish-US bragging and threats about the S-400 deal before anything actually happens.In Turkey Nicholas Danforth, a Senior Visiting Fellow at the German Marshall Fund, and an expert on US-Turkey relations, tweeted a photo of a glass of aromatic Turkish tea with a beautiful coastline in the background. “Hard at work by the Black Sea, still scanning the horizon for any sign of the boat bringing the S-400s.” For all we know, by the time this article goes to press some small part of the S-400s could be in Turkey. Or not, and we can all keep waiting a little longer to see if the US-Turkey crises grows larger.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



