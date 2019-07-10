3 Palestinian minors behind murder of Yanai Weissman sentenced to 30 years

Yanai Weissman HY”D, his wife Yael and their daughter.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Three Palestinian minors involved in the February 2016 stabbing spree in a Rami Levy supermarket were sentenced to over 30 years in prison on Wednesday.
Sgt. Tuvia Yanai Weissman was killed and another victim was wounded in the attack.
Weissman, 21, served in the IDF's Nahal Brigade and was the father of a baby girl. He lived in Ma’aleh Michmash and was off-duty at the time of the attack.
The IDF Prosecution will likely appeal the sentences as too lenient after it requested life in prison for all three defendants.
All three defendants' names are still under gag order because they were minors when they perpetrated the crimes in question.
The Judea Military Court, which handed down two 35-year jail sentences and one 32-year sentence, emphasized their status as minors as the main basis for denying the request for life in prison, which is typical for murder by convicts over the age of 18.
The court also fines the two leading murderers NIS 2.5 million.
Those two Palestinian minors were convicted first, but the conviction of the third minor in January of accomplice to murder was significant as it came despite the fact that he was prevented by the store's staff from entering the store and taking part in the murder.
The attack took place at the Rami Levy supermarket in Sha’ar Binyamin in the eastern Binyamin region industrial area. Two of the three minors followed through on a conspiracy to murder Weissman and also wounded a second man.
The supermarket is frequented by both Israeli and Palestinian customers. Both Jews and Muslims work at the branch.
