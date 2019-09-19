Tillerson: Netanyahu presented Trump with false information



Tillerson was talking in Harvard university on Wednesday on a campus talk. He argued Netanyahu “played” Trump.

“They [the Israelis] did this to convince him [Trump] 'We’re [Israelis] good, they’re [the Palestinians] bad,'” he said.



Tillerson claimed that he and other officials had to explain to Trump why things Netanyahu told him were not true.



“It bothers me that an ally that’s that close and important to us would do that to us,” he said.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });