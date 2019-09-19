Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Tillerson: Netanyahu presented Trump with false information

According to Tillerson, Netanyahu ‘tricked’ Trump.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 19, 2019 19:41
Benjamin Netanyahu and Rex Tillerson

Benjamin Netanyahu and Rex Tillerson . (photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)

Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with false information about the Arab-Israeli conflict, tricking the US President, Jewish insider reported on Thursday citing ‘The Harvard Gazette’.
 
Tillerson was talking in Harvard university on Wednesday on a campus talk. He argued Netanyahu “played” Trump.   
 
“They [the Israelis] did this to convince him [Trump] 'We’re [Israelis] good, they’re [the Palestinians] bad,'” he said. 
 
Tillerson claimed that he and other officials had to explain to Trump why things Netanyahu told him were not true.   
 
“It bothers me that an ally that’s that close and important to us would do that to us,” he said. 


   


