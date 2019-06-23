Trump: I never called the Iran strike back, just didn't go forward

U.S. President Donald Trump.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
President Donald Trump said he never called the strike against Iran
'back,' on Saturday, rather he said he just didn't allow it to go forward.
"I never called the strike against Iran “BACK,” as people are incorrectly reporting, I just stopped it from going forward at this time!" Trump tweeted.
On Friday the New York Times reported that shortly after Trump authorized an attack on Iran, he decided not to go through with it.
The incident occurred as tensions were especially high between Iran and the US. The day before Iran reportedly shot down a US drone.
US-Iran relations have been tensing since the US pulled out of the Iran deal last year. In the past few weeks, the two countries feared of war as Iran allegedly attack oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on two separate occasions.
While the US did not go through with a military attack on Friday, on Thursday, Trump approved a cyber-attack
offensive to disable Iranian computers that are used to control rockets and launch missiles, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.
