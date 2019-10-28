Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump wants to take Syrian oil fields - but some rebuke

"What I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an ExxonMobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly ... and spread out the wealth," Trump said.

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 00:41
2 minute read.
Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil 311 R. (photo credit: REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi)

U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion on Sunday that Exxon Mobil or another U.S. oil company operate Syrian oil fields drew rebukes from legal and energy experts.

"What I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an ExxonMobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly ... and spread out the wealth," Trump said during a news conference about the U.S. special forces operation that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, the two largest U.S. oil companies operating in the Middle East, declined to comment on his remarks.



"International law seeks to protect against exactly this sort of exploitation," said Laurie Blank, an Emory Law School professor and director of its Center for International and Comparative Law.



"It is not only a dubious legal move, it sends a message to the whole region and the world that America wants to steal the oil," said Bruce Riedel, a former national security advisor and now senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think-tank.



"The idea that the United States would 'keep the oil' in the hands of ExxonMobil or some other U.S. company is immoral and possibly illegal," said Jeff Colgan, an associate professor of political science and international studies at Brown University. Colgan also said U.S. companies would face "a host of practical challenges" to operate in Syria.



Even getting Exxon or another major oil company to develop Syrian oil would be a "hard sell" given its relatively limited infrastructure and small output, said Ellen R. Wald, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center.



Syria produced around 380,000 barrels of oil per day before the country's civil war erupted. An International Monetary Fund working paper in 2016 estimated that production had declined to just 40,000 barrels per day.



Still, the United States should be concerned about the fate of the Syrian oil fields, said Alex Cranberg, chairman of energy firm Aspect Holdings LLC, which has explored production in Iraqi Kurdistan but no longer has active projects in the region.



"It's not that the oil itself matters much to the U.S., but that its misuse could fund future problems for us" if it falls into the wrong hands, Cranberg said, noting his company has not been approached by the White House.



"U.S. control over the disposition of the fields and the hard currency they offer would provide a significant influence over the shape of Syria's future," he said.



Robert O'Brien, a U.S. National Security advisor to the president, said a U.S. military presence will be required to protect the Syrian oilfields, suggesting it also should have a say on their proceeds.



"We're going to be there for a period of time to maintain control of those and make sure that there is not a resurgence of ISIS and make sure that the Kurds have some revenue from those oil fields," O'Brien said, speaking to NBC News' Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.


Related Content

A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has ma
October 27, 2019
Al-Baghdadi's death good day for war on terror, U.S. still polarized - experts

By OMRI NAHMIAS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings