Trump's Press Sec. affirms Israel's 'sovereign right to defend itself'

Iranian strike on IDF 'bolsters decision' to exit nuclear deal, U.S. says

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, US September 12, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST)

"Israel absolutely has a sovereign right to defend itself," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told Fox News Wednesday night after Israel struck dozens of Iranian targets in Syria.



The strike came after 20 rockets were fired toward Israel’s front defensive line in the Golan Heights and targeted the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s Quds Force.





.@PressSec on Iranian forces reportedly firing rockets over Israel: "Israel absolutely has a sovereign right to defend itself." #TheStory pic.twitter.com/m91vvIN5C9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2018

"This just further shows that the Iranian regime cannot be trusted," Sanders said in a television interview. "We support [Israel] in whatever efforts they have in order to defend themselves, but again I think this activity and this action is just further demonstration that the Iranian regime cannot be trusted and another good reminder that the president made the right decision to get out of the Iran deal."United States President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the 2015 deal earlier this week, underscoring tensions in the Middle East.A US official told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday the rockets fired toward Israel "bolster" President Trump's decision to withdraw from the nuclear accord Tehran.Sanders said during a press briefing earlier in the day the US would "continue to put maximum pressure, enormous sanctions on [Iran]."In January, Sanders said she was "proud to work" for a president "who stands strong for Israel and all the Jewish people." Michael Wilner and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.