Tunisia fires envoy to UN for being too pro-Palestinian



Tunisian diplomat Moncef Baati who represented his country at the UN Security Council was called back to Tunis after it was found he is working on a Palestinian Security Resolution draft blaming US President Donald Trump of breaching international law by his ‘Deal of the Century,’ Foreign Policy reported on Friday.

The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Baati was dismissed in a press release but claimed the reasons were his “weak performance and lack of coordination with the ministry.”





The report followed news that Jerusalem is furious at Belgium for inviting Brad Parker, Senior Adviser for Policy and Advocacy for Defense for Children – Palestine (DCI-P), an NGO with ties to the terrorist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) to brief the UN Security Council’s members.



Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buystwerve of Belgium currently serves as the rotating president of the UN Security Council, he called Baati “a very good colleague” and expressed regret to see him depart, the Lebanon Daily Star reported.



Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is expected at the UN during the upcoming week where he is said to attempt to have the Security Council condemn the 'Deal of the Century'.

Abbas is expected to appear with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert and present an alternative peace plan to the 'Deal of the Century', which gives Israel the option to annex the Jordan Valley and 30% of the West Bank in 2024 should the Palestinians maintain their refusal to engage in dialog with the US concerning a possible peace plan.



By giving Israel the green-light to annex lands unless the other side offers their own plan, the argument goes, the US is avoiding a repeat of the past scenario in which the late Yasser Arafat allegedly said no to both US President Bill Clinton and prime minister Ehud Barak, and didn’t bother making a counter-offer.

Trump's critics argue that to present a so called peace deal with not a single Palestinian person in the White House to embrace it is far below what is needed to end the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Trump’s critics argue that to present a so called peace deal with not a single Palestinian person in the White House to embrace it is far below what is needed to end the Arab-Israeli conflict.