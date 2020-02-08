The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Tunisia fires envoy to UN for being too pro-Palestinian

Tunisian diplomat Moncef Baati was called back to Tunis after he began working on a resolution against US President Trump.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 8, 2020 03:21
The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
Tunisian diplomat Moncef Baati who represented his country at the UN Security Council was called back to Tunis after it was found he is working on a Palestinian Security Resolution draft blaming US President Donald Trump of breaching international law by his ‘Deal of the Century,’ Foreign Policy reported on Friday. 
 
The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Baati was dismissed in a press release but claimed the reasons were his “weak performance and lack of coordination with the ministry.” 
 
The report followed news that Jerusalem is furious at Belgium for inviting Brad Parker, Senior Adviser for Policy and Advocacy for Defense for Children – Palestine (DCI-P), an NGO with ties to the terrorist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) to brief the UN Security Council’s members.
 
Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buystwerve of Belgium currently serves as the rotating president of the UN Security Council, he called Baati “a very good colleague” and expressed regret to see him depart, the Lebanon Daily Star reported. 
 
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is expected at the UN during the upcoming week where he is said to attempt to have the Security Council condemn the 'Deal of the Century'. 
 
Abbas is expected to appear with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert and present an alternative peace plan to the 'Deal of the Century', which gives Israel the option to annex the Jordan Valley and 30% of the West Bank in 2024 should the Palestinians maintain their refusal to engage in dialog with the US concerning a possible peace plan. 
 
Trump’s admirers point out the 'Deal of the Century' had demolished an established Palestinian idea that time is allegedly on their side and refusing a settlement now will only result in a better offer down the road.
By giving Israel the green-light to annex lands unless the other side offers their own plan, the argument goes, the US is avoiding a repeat of the past scenario in which the late Yasser Arafat allegedly said no to both US President Bill Clinton and prime minister Ehud Barak, and didn’t bother making a counter-offer.     
 
Trump’s critics argue that to present a so called peace deal with not a single Palestinian person in the White House to embrace it is far below what is needed to end the Arab-Israeli conflict.     


Tags Israel United Nations Arab Israeli conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Triangle hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is IDF deception against Israeli citizens okay? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The shocking wage gap By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Iran’s panicky push for Palestinian jihad By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by