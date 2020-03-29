The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Tunisian workers on lockdown to produce 50,000 coronavirus masks per day

The manager of the plant, Hamza Alouini, told the BBC that patriotism motivated the factory workers to go into isolation for a month.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MARCH 29, 2020 18:37
A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks in Tunis, Tunisia March 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI)
A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks in Tunis, Tunisia March 4, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI)
BERLIN – A group of 150 Tunisian workers have isolated themselves at the Consomed factory in order to produce 50,000 faces masks per day as well as other protective medical merchandise against the deadly coronavirus.
Khawla Rebhi, an employee for Consomed, told the BBC on Friday that, "My husband and 16-year-old daughter supported and encouraged me to do this." Rebhi oversees production at the factory. 
The manager of the plant, Hamza Alouini, told the BBC that patriotism motivated the factory workers to go into isolation for a month.
The plant is located south of the capital Tunis in the North African country.  According to the BBC, 110 women and 40 men work for the company and live in separate facilities. The plant’s production is aimed solely for the country’s health care sector.  Tunisia has 227 cases of coronavirus. Six people died last week.
Rebhi told the British news outlet that, "We have a designated area for all kinds of exercise and dancing for the women, and the men have a football and basketball area,” adding that, "we all have internet and video chat with our families when we are not working."
Alouini told BBC’s Focus on Africa radio program: "If we don't work our doctors will not be protected against the virus.
"I'm trying to do my best for all my country – for the hospitals, for the army, for the police, for everybody."
Rebhi said that, "I am looking at how other governments are struggling with it in Europe and elsewhere and I can't help but wonder how a country like Tunisia will handle it."


Tags tunisia Middle East Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Good job, Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Peter Lerner What we have here is a failure to communicate By PETER LERNER
My Word: Crowning the butterfly effect By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert I am so proud of you, Lucy Aharish By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by