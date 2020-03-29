Tunisian workers on lockdown to produce 50,000 coronavirus masks per day

BERLIN – A group of 150 Tunisian workers have isolated themselves at the Consomed factory in order to produce 50,000 faces masks per day as well as other protective medical merchandise against the deadly coronavirus.Khawla Rebhi, an employee for Consomed, told the BBC on Friday that, "My husband and 16-year-old daughter supported and encouraged me to do this." Rebhi oversees production at the factory. The manager of the plant, Hamza Alouini, told the BBC that patriotism motivated the factory workers to go into isolation for a month.The plant is located south of the capital Tunis in the North African country. According to the BBC, 110 women and 40 men work for the company and live in separate facilities. The plant’s production is aimed solely for the country’s health care sector. Tunisia has 227 cases of coronavirus. Six people died last week.Rebhi told the British news outlet that, "We have a designated area for all kinds of exercise and dancing for the women, and the men have a football and basketball area,” adding that, "we all have internet and video chat with our families when we are not working."Alouini told BBC’s Focus on Africa radio program: "If we don't work our doctors will not be protected against the virus."I'm trying to do my best for all my country – for the hospitals, for the army, for the police, for everybody."Rebhi said that, "I am looking at how other governments are struggling with it in Europe and elsewhere and I can't help but wonder how a country like Tunisia will handle it."